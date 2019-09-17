10 pro-Iran fighters killed during airstrikes in east Syria - report

As many as ten 10 pro-Iran fighters have been killed as a result of the airstrikes in east Syria, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday citing a war monitor.

Syrian opposition activists said unknown aircraft have attacked posts of Iranian-backed fighters in an eastern town near the Iraqi border.

The activists said the airstrike took place in Boukamal, in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Last week, unknown warplanes targeted an arms depot and posts of Iranian-backed militias in Boukamal, killing at least 18 fighters.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.