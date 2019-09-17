Army successfully completes Veer Nari & Next of Kin cycling expedition

A team of soldiers under the aegis of BATTLE AXE DIV successfully completed the Veer Nari & Next of Kin outreach cycling expedition from 03 September 2019 to 15 September 2019. The 927 Km expedition covered various interior locations of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts of Marwar region. The expedition team was successful in educating the Veer Naris & Next of Kins of battle and physical casualty soldiers about their entitlements.

The cycle expedition team interacted with several disabled soldiers and enlightened their families about various financial benefits and schemes entitled to them by virtue of this campaign. The expedition team addressed the problems of 65 Ex-Serviceman & 12 Veer Naris at Shahpura, Bhilwara, 14 NOKs of Battle Casualty Soldiers & 22 Ex-Servicemen at Dhosala, Beawar, 05 NOKs of Battle Casualty Soldiers & 12 Ex-Servicemen at Sojat, 12 NOKs of Battle Casualty Soldiers & 32 Ex-Servicemen at Pali, 18 NOKs of Battle Casualty Soldiers & 56 Ex-Serviceman at Sajara, 08 NOKs of Battle Casualty Soldiers & 38 Ex-Servicemen at Daijar and 52 Ex-Servicemen at Kalau, Jaisalmer. The expedition team also had a fruitful interaction with the school-going children & local youth at Bhilwara, Pali, Sojat, Dangiyawas, and Cherai.

The expedition was flagged in by Major General TK Aich on 16 September 2019 at Jaisalmer.

(With Inputs from PIB)