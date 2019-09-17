Watch: Fire in South Willow Canyon in Tooele County, several people evacuated

A major fire broke out in South Willow Canyon in Tooele County, according to KSL 5 TV. One home has been destroyed and others have been evacuated as a result of the fire.

"We have got enough canyon wind tonight (that) it has started to run up the canyon for a couple of hundred feet," Tooele County Fire Chief Randy Willden said. "We also have another tree further up the canyon that started (on fire). That is a little unusual."

According to reports, the owners of the destroyed cabin come to stay at only during weekends therefore when the fire started they were not at cabin.

However, other cabins in the canyon are occupied year-round, and they have been evacuated along with any campers in the area.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

Huge flames can be seen from a distance in a video posted by Derek Petersen on Twitter. The smoke is not very visible due to the darkness and distance but the size and intensity of the burning fire can be noticed.

