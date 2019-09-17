International Development News
Major Mexico gas pipeline at center of dispute begins operations

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 17-09-2019 20:03 IST
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

A major natural gas pipeline between Texas and the Mexican Gulf Coast port of Tuxpan that was at the heart of a dispute between Mexico's government and infrastructure firms begins operations on Tuesday, the companies behind it said.

Canada's TC Energy and a Mexican unit of U.S. company Sempra Energy, IEnova, said in a statement the $2.6 billion Marino Sur pipeline was starting operations. The announcement was made three weeks after the government said it had renegotiated some terms of the contract to build it.

COUNTRY : Mexico
