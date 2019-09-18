PLB Payment of 78 days wages to railway employees approved by Cabinet

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages to over 11.52 Lakh eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the Financial Year (FY) 2018-19, for maintaining industrial peace and motivation of railwaymen. This entails an expenditure of Rs. 2024.40 crores to the exchequer.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the Government led by Mr. Narendra Modi has maintained a bonus of 78 days wages. It has never lowered it.

Benefits:

Payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days wages to eligible railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the FY 2018-19 would result in motivating a large number of railway employees to improve the performance of the Railways and enhance the productivity levels further, besides maintaining industrial peace.

PLB to all non-gazetted railway employees is an acknowledgment of their contribution to the efficient running of the Railways.

There being a large number of railwaymen and their families, this acknowledgment will enhance the sense of inclusiveness and equity among them.

(With Inputs from PIB)