Thaawarchand Gehlot chairs 3rd Central Advisory Board on Disability meeting

The Third Meeting of the Central Advisory Board on Disability was held here today under the Chairmanship of Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment. Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, MoS for SJ&E and Vice-Chairman of the Board was also present.

The Central Advisory Board deliberated on certain major issues in the disability sector namely, implementation of the RPwD Act, 2016, Accessible India Campaign, Unique Disability ID Project. The Board also deliberated on issues relating to programs and schemes of the States to take care of Social Security schemes and programs for persons with disabilities and developing a National Programme for Comprehensive Early Childhood Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities.

The Board also took note of the initiatives taken by the Central Government such as the establishment of National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation and Centre for Disability Sports in Madhya Pradesh with a view to take care of rehabilitation of persons with psycho-social disabilities and to promote sports activities among Divyangjan.

The Central Advisory Board urged States/UTs to notify the Rules under the RPwD Act, 2016, appoint independent State Commissioners and constitute State Advisory Boards at the earliest. The Board advised all the Central Ministries/Departments to take effective steps to implement the Accessible India Campaign on a mission mode.

The States/UTs were also requested by the Board to develop schemes and programs to cover social security aspects as envisaged in the RPwD Act, 2016.

Ministers dealing with empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of States/UTs or their representatives from about 25 States/UTs, representatives from concerned Central Ministries/Departments, National Institutes and other Central Government organizations and non-official members of the Board participated in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)