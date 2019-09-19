District-based model seeks to synchronize spheres in bid to address challenges

Cabinet has welcomed the newly launched District Based Development Model piloted in the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The model seeks to synchronize all three spheres of government in a bid to address economic challenges and speed up service delivery.

"This model was endorsed by Cabinet, local government structures, traditional authorities and the President's Coordinating Council (PCC)," said the Minister in the Presidency and Cabinet spokesperson Jackson Mthembu.

The Minister was speaking at a post Cabinet media briefing held on Thursday afternoon.

Mthembu highlighted that the government changed the name of the model from District-based service delivery model to the District-based development model because it is set to be a catalyst for development.

Whilst OR Tambo District was the first to officially launch this model, it will be rolled out to all 44 districts and eight metros across the country.

"It brings government closer to the people by involving citizens and stakeholders in the development of one plan to deliver a plethora of services and create economic opportunities at a basic district level," said Mthembu.

At the launch of the model, President Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, unveiled the National Health Insurance ready Lusikisi Village Clinic.

The world-class clinic is fitted with units such as emergency services, dental care, optometry, a section for chronic patients, a 24-hour maternity ward, a chemist and a rehabilitation centre powered medical professionals.

The clinic also has a waiting room and restrooms for the staff.

The launch of the clinic takes forward the government's commitment to ensure access to quality health care for all South Africans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)