Watch: Major fire breaks out at Times Square building with thick smoke rising

A major fire has broken out at a building in Times Square, according to the New York City Fire Department. A large billow of smoke is seen coming from a building in Times Square on Sunday.

The blaze broke out at 145 West 45th St. just after 7:30 a.m. in Manhattan, the fire officials said.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Videos from Citizen App and pedestrians show thick, heavy smoke coming from the top of the building as pedestrians stopped to look at the scene.

Authorities are advising everyone to expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 45th Street and Avenue of the Americas.

A large plume of smoke is rising from a rooftop fire near Times Square. pic.twitter.com/LALoZxiUdz — Citizen New York (@CitizenAppNYC) September 22, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.