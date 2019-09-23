Chintan Shivir must deliberate on how India can be global player in steel sector

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Chintan Shivir: Towards a Vibrant, Efficient and Globally Competitive Indian Steel sector, organized by Ministry of Steel, here today. The event aims to bring all stakeholders together to deliberate on a roadmap for making Indian Steel Sector more vibrant, efficient and globally competitive. Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Pradhan stated that country aspires to achieve a quantum jump to achieve a transformational outcome. Quoting the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that India is not ready to accept incremental growth the minister said that we all must step up to meet this aspiration. He said Steel industry has an important role to play in the transition to making India a $5 trillion economy.

The Minister said that today world wants to do business with India. He said, "Chintan Shivir must deliberate on how India can be a global player in the steel sector. We must ensure our steel industry becomes more cost-effective, work on new business models, carry out R&D efforts". Shri Pradhan further said that we must work on the paradigm of "Zero exports of India's natural resources". Government is willing to take all steps to facilitate value addition, he added.

The Minister mentioned that with a large domestic market and a growing economy, India's steel usage is set to grow. Launching the new logo of Steel Ministry "ISPATI IRADA", Shri Pradhan said that we must all work with an "Ispati Irada" to increase appropriate usage of steel in the country and bring more strength to society. Shri Pradhan informed that eastern India is on the focus of the Government. Mission Purvodaya envisioned by the Prime Minister strives to work on the paradigm of Eastern India driving national growth. "Steel industry, having a significant presence in Eastern India has a key role in this regard. We are working on to make Eastern India, a steel hub", the minister added. Shri Pradhan also said that he firmly believes in Hon. PM's idea of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance and stands committed to facilitating the growth of the Indian steel sector.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said that steel is crucial to the development of any modern economy and is considered to be the backbone of industrial development. The Minister said that the Steel Industry should focus on capacity expansion and make efforts to increase the production according to the demand.

In his address Shri Binoy Kumar, Secretary Steel said that government is dedicated towards the development of iron and steel industry, which contributes to the economic development of the nation. He said that special emphasis is being put on raw material security & logistics and financial enablement for the industry. The Ministry is striving towards making policy and regulatory environment conducive and growth fostering, he added. The Secretary further mentioned that Ministry of Steel intends to overcome the challenges by adopting a holistic approach which involves encouraging demand of domestically produced steel, improving quality, increasing productivity by Research & Development and latest technology adoption.

The "ISAPTI IRADA" campaign aims to increase appropriate usage of steel in the country and bring more strength to society. The brand "Ispati Irada" will be allowed to be used by entities working on this theme. Brand ambassador of Ministry of Steel and ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu while expressing happiness at the launch of Ispati Irada campaign through a video message put her weight behind Hon. Prime Minister's call for the elimination of single-use plastic.

