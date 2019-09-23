Man threatens to blow up building in Marlhes in France

A man is threatening to blow up a building in Marlhes in central France, according to a report by Le Progrès.

The man is reportedly in his forties and has been entrenched in a building in Marlhes since Monday morning.

The man reportedly has some dispute with his family and some concerns with a bailiff and therefore is threatening to explode the building.

A command post was activated by gendarmes and firefighters in the commune.

A security perimeter was erected by the relief workers while the Adapei was evacuated.

The road to access Marlhes from Saint-Genest-Malifaux has also been cut.

According to incoming reports, negotiations are going on to avoid anything untoward.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.