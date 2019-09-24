International Development News
Development News Edition
6 Muslim Brotherhood members killed in Cairo

Devdiscourse News Desk Cairo
Updated: 24-09-2019 18:31 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

As many as six members of the Muslim Brotherhood were killed on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

In a brief statement, the ministry said the members were killed when the police exchanged fire with the "terrorist" group in the 6th of October City, on the southwestern edge of the capital.

The police accused the group of "planning a series of terror operations."

Since the 2013 military overthrow of elected Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi, there has been a widespread crackdown on dissent among Islamists.

