Campaign continues to intensify efforts to combat drug abuse in Gauteng

The City of Ekurhuleni will be stringent in ensuring that those who supply nyaope to the youth face the full might of the law, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Safety, Phaladi Mmoko says.

Mmoko was speaking during the relaunch of the Gauteng City-Region (GCR) Anti-Substance Abuse Social Movement campaign held recently at Winnie Mandela Primary School in Tembisa, under the theme "Keep it 100".

Mmoko called on communities, civil society organizations, and law enforcement agencies to join hands in supporting the government to combat the scourge of alcohol and drug abuse.

He also paid tribute to Jabu Baloyi, the Pretoria taxi driver who was believed to be killed by drug peddlers when he confronted them to stop selling nyaope to the youth.

Mhlongo said the campaign, which was launched by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in 2016, will continue to intensify efforts to combat substance abuse in the province.

"The aim of the campaign is to ensure that our communities are 100 percent free of substance abuse and to move closer to realizing the objectives of the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act, 70 of 2008; and to affect the implementation of the National Drug Master Plan.

"The campaign also seeks to combat substance abuse in a coordinated manner and promote a collaborative approach amongst government departments and other key stakeholders that are involved in the fight against substance abuse," Mhlongo said.

The Gauteng Provincial Government said it will continue to reignite the support of multi-stakeholder groupings behind the social movement campaign to ensure the reduction of substance abuse in the province.

Speaking on behalf of Social Development MEC Thuliswa Khawe, Head of Department Thembeni Mhlongo echoed Mmoko's views saying "indeed working together will realise the dream of a drug-free Gauteng City Region".

"It may look like a dream, but if we join hands together, we will do it," Mhlongo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)