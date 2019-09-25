Drunk Ekurhuleni metro police officer suspended after viral video

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended three officials after a video emerged on social media of an allegedly drunk Metro police officer in full uniform and on duty.

"It is alleged that there are two other officials who defeated the ends of justice … by aiding the metro traffic officer to escape from the scene without being processed," the City said in a statement on Wednesday.

Consequently, the process of taking blood samples and the arrest of the suspect was never done.

The City said it has pre-suspended two additional officers including a supervisor pending the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings.

"We will fully investigate this matter and whoever is involved will be disciplined following the prescripts of our labor processes. We will not tolerate such behavior by our metro officers who have a responsibility to protect our people," said Ekurhuleni Acting Executive Mayor Lesiba Mpya.

"We are committed to ensuring that the lives of our communities and their safety is of our paramount importance. We will never allow anyone to drag the good name of our city in the mud."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)