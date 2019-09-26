Public invited to participate in consultation on Feeds and Pet Food Bills

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has invited members of the public to participate in the consultation workshops on the Feeds and Pet Food Bills, and Fertiliser Bill.

Animal feeds and fertilizers in South Africa are regulated in terms of the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act.

Since 1947, there have been significant changes in animal feeds, fertilizers and the manner in which they are processed.

These changes have resulted in the consideration of a review of the regulatory framework in order to put more emphasis on food and environmental safety, as well as reducing regulatory burden, the department said.

The department has drafted legislation that is intended to replace parts of the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act No. 36 of 1947), as it relates to the regulation of animal feeds and fertilizers and would like to consult with stakeholders on the draft bills.

"Major changes proposed in the bills are licensing of facilities that manufacture fertilizers, animal feed, and pet food, moving away from the current model of pre-approval of all animal feed products before putting them on the market.

"Another change is that feed manufactured on commercial farms will now be regulated, resulting in some farms being required to register their manufacturing facilities," the department explained.

The department is mandated to undertake workshops with the animal feed, pet food, animal by-product sterilizing and fertilizer industries, as well as commercial and smallholder farmers who make their own feeds or fertilizers to explain the changes in the regulatory framework of animal feeds and fertilizers.

"The views gathered from these workshops will be used to improve the draft bills and in the development of regulations," the department said.

The workshops are a build-up to the public consultations workshops already conducted in Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape, recently.

Members of the public, including relevant industry stakeholders, farmers, academics and all other relevant stakeholders are invited to participate in the workshops to be held in the following venues:

The workshops will be as follows:

- 26 September 2019 at Alex Holm Hall, Potchefstroom Agricultural College, in the North West;

- 02 October 2019 at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the Free State;

- 08 October 2019 at Cedara College of Agriculture, Hilton;

- 10 October 2019 at Owen Sithole College of Agriculture, Old Mtubatuba in Empangeni;

- 15 October 2019 at Oewersig Community Hall, 1 Nel Street, Nelspruit;

- 17 October 2019 at Nooitgedacht Research Farm, Ermelo;

- 22 October 2019 at the Outeniqua Research Farm, Old Airport Road, George; and

- 24 October 2019 at Velmore Hotel & Spa, Centurion.

All workshops will start from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

