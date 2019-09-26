SA committed to continuing to work in advancement of civil aviation

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has assured the international community that South Africa is dealing with the recent incidents of lawlessness, which saw a number of foreign nationals and South Africans being targets of violent attacks.

"Our security agencies have moved swiftly in dealing with this criminality and will not hesitate to unleash the full might of the law against those found responsible.

"We are a family of the nations of the world, and our commitment to upholding the values of our Constitution, which enjoins us to ensure that every person in our country is safe and secure, irrespective of their nationality, has never wavered," the Minister said.

Addressing the International Civil Aviation Organisation Assembly (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada on Wednesday, he said South Africa is committed to continuing to work with the progressive world in the advancement of civil aviation.

South Africa actively supports the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) in the effort to mitigate the gap between the young and the senior aviation professionals who are facing retirement.

"We are actively participating in efforts to reshape the Human Resources Development Fund, which is aimed at addressing the skills shortage in Africa. South Africa commits to continue working together with the progressive world in the advancement of civil aviation.

"We continue to provide assistance to our fellow brothers and sisters in all areas of civil aviation within our capability. In shaping the new world order in aviation, skills development must be at the centre of our agenda," Mbalula said.

The Minister said South Africa continues to play a leading role in supporting the ICAO.

"This encompasses the voluntary contributions by South Africa to the Assistance, Capacity Building, Training and the work of the Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection," said the Minister.

South Africa's response to climate change is guided by the National Development Plan (NDP) which proposes movement towards a low carbon economy.

