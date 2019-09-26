International Development News
Hong Kong protesters block roads after Carrie Lam's community dialogue

Anti-government protesters blocked roads with iron railings near a stadium where Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held a public meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk Hong Kong
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:51 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Anti-government protesters blocked roads with iron railings near a stadium where Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held a public meeting on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if Lam had left.

Police raised a blue flag warning of force if protesters did not disperse, a move commonly followed by tear gas in more than three months of sometimes violent protests. Residents turned on Lam in the talk, criticizing her for curbing electoral freedoms, as she began the first "open dialogue" session with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

COUNTRY : China
