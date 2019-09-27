Lawrence High School dismissed following school scare

Lawrence High School was dismissed on Friday following the reports of a school scare. There was an anonymous report of a threat of a potential shooting at the school.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed to the school, which is on N Parish Road.

Officials said the school was dismissed "out of an abundance of caution."

The school was initially placed on lockdown and after that, the parents of the students started gathering outside the school.

"The safety of the Lawrence Public Schools is always a paramount concern for both the Lawrence police and the Lawrence School Department," police said.

