DDWS launches document on 10-year Rural Sanitation Strategy

A document on 10-year Rural Sanitation Strategy, with focus on increasing access to solid and liquid waste management, was launched by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) on Friday. It also focuses on sustaining the behavioural change regarding sanitation, that has been achieved under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer said the document will be sent to the Cabinet for its approval. According to the document, the strategy also speaks about potential collaborations with development partners, civil society and inter-government partnerships, and also highlights innovative models for sanitation financing.

Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in 2014, over 10 crore toilets have been built in rural areas while over 5.9 lakh villages, 699 districts, and 35 states and Union Territories have declared themselves Open Defecation-Free (ODF), the DDWS said. ODF Plus envisages that everyone uses a toilet and every village has access to solid and liquid waste management.

This ODF Plus plan has been prepared by the DDWS in consultation with state governments and other stakeholders, and it lays down a framework to guide local governments, policy makers, implementers and other relevant stakeholders in their planning for ODF Plus, Iyer said. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the 10-year Rural Sanitation Strategy is a framework to sustain the efforts of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

"The country has demonstrated unprecedented progress and all states and Union Territories have declared their rural areas open defecation-free – a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. "It is because of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) that India is now an inspiration, in terms of sanitation, for other countries," he said.

Iyer said the 10-year strategy focuses on the need for states and Union Territories to continue their efforts to sustain the gains of the mission through capacity strengthening, Information, education and communication, organic waste management, plastic waste management, grey water management and black water management.

