Devdiscourse News Desk Islamabad
Updated: 28-09-2019 17:10 IST
Balochistan blast: Chaman city shook by explosion; few injured

An explosion rocked the Chaman city in Pakistan's Balochistan on Saturday, according to local media. Initial reports say that several people were injured in the Balochistan blast which shattered the windows of nearby structures.

Further details about Balochistan blast are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
