8 killed in new attacks in northern Burkina Faso

As many as eight people have been killed in two new attacks in northern Burkina Faso, AFP news agency reported on Sunday citing security sources.

This follows two attacks on Saturday morning by armed raiders in Bam and Soum province in Burkina Faso's troubled north. In this attack also, eight civilians were killed.

After the attacks one person was missing, security sources said. The attackers also burned down the shops and motorcycles.

Nine civilians were killed in two separate attacks in the same region in the past week.

Burkina Faso has become part of a seven-year-old jihadist insurgency in the poor, fragile Sahel region. More than 580 people have been killed since early 2015, according to an AFP toll.

Many of the attacks have been attributed to groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda, and others to the so-called Islamic State group.