BRAHMOS missile successfully test-fired from ITR Chandipur

BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile featuring Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply, and other major indigenous components, was successfully test-fired at 10.20 AM today from ITR, Chandipur in Odisha. The missile was successfully test-fired for its full range of 290-km during the launch jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace.

With this successful mission, the indigenous content in the formidable weapon has reached a high value, thus bolstering India's defense indigenization and the flagship 'Make in India' programme.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated team DRDO, BrahMos, and Industries for today's successful mission.

Secretary, Department of Defence, R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy and DG, Missiles and Strategic Systems Shri MSR Prasad also congratulated for the successful launch.

DG (BrahMos) Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Director DRDL Dr. Dashrath Ram and Dr. BK Das Director ITR coordinated and witnessed the entire mission at the launch site and termed the successful flight test as a landmark achievement in enhancing India's "Make in India" capabilities.

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the versatile BRAHMOS has been operationalized in the Indian Armed Forces with all the three services.

(With Inputs from PIB)