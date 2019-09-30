International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Watch: Huge fire breaks out at Tata showroom in Delhi, damage reported

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 17:51 IST
Watch: Huge fire breaks out at Tata showroom in Delhi, damage reported

A huge fire broke out at Tata showroom in Alipur area of the outer Delhi on Monday, Times Now reported. As many as four vehicles were gutted in the fire but fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The fire that broke out in the morning has been put out but the cooling process is still going on.

The cause of the fire has been reported to be a short circuit according to a preliminary investigation.

Thick black plumes of smoke can be seen in the video posted on Twitter.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019