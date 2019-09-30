Chief Election Commissioner inaugurates Electoral Literacy Club exhibition

The third 2 days' workshop on Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) for State Level Master Trainers & SVEEP Nodal Officer of Election Commission of India commenced on 30th September 2019 at the IIIDEM Campus, New Delhi. After Lok Sabha Election 2019, it was decided to conduct workshops for effective establishment and working of ELCs as well as to strategize on the way forward. Two such workshops have already been held on 23-24 and 26-27 September 2019.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Sh. Sunil Arora inaugurated ELC exhibition, wherein glimpses of the ELC activities carried out in the workshops were shown to the Commission alongwith ELC resources. Thereafter, addressing the special session of the workshop, Chief Election Commissioner, Sh Sunil Arora said, "Despite attaining a historic turnout we should strive for more and make sustained & dedicated efforts to sensitize people from all over the communities and enhance participation even further. While interacting with the participants, he said, "You all are brick and mortar of the SVEEP programme of ECI. Having been entrusted with the responsibility of being part of this gigantic effort, I urge you to be pioneers of the ELC project on the field and ensure that the power of indelible ink represents all." Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, Shri Umesh Sinha and Director General of IIIDEM Sh Dharmendra Sharma were also present at the occasion alongwith other senior officers of Election Commission of India.

Briefing on ELC project, Sr DEC Sh Umesh Sinha emphasized on the importance of having a strong foundation, he stated that "Unless you have a proper root, the grass will not grow. Our aim is to have all eligible voters to register in the electoral roll and ensure it is 100% error-free in order to strengthen our democracy even further. One of the main objectives of Voter Education is to make the voters informed and ethical and help in enhancing their participation. He further added that the ELC project requires a robust movement and momentum by all present by reaching out to schools, colleges, communities, organizations, etc.' Mr. Sinha envisioned further stating that Electoral literacy Club would be the biggest electoral literacy movement in the world and through this, we can fulfill the aim of 'No Voter to be Left Behind' .

Under its flagship programme 'Systematic Voters' Education & Electoral Participation' (SVEEP), the project for Mainstreaming of Electoral Literacy through Educational Institutions/ Organizations was introduced which envisages setting up of Electoral Literacy Club in every educational institution and Chunav Pathshala at every booth to cover those outside the formal education system. Launched on 8th National Voters' Day on 25th January 2018, ELCs shall serve as a vibrant hub of Electoral Literacy for developing and strengthening the culture of electoral participation through hands-on experience. Till now 5,80,620ELCs have been established across the country.

The entire project revolves around keeping voter education relevant and practical through a host of co-curricular and extra-curricular methods for the young and future voters. The ELCs and Chunav Pathshala activities are conducted by the Convener using a resource Guide where step by step instructions are given for conducting each activity. Separate Resource books have been developed for Class IX to XII, colleges, and communities. A calendar of activities in a year has also been indicated. Total of 6-8 activities, with specific learning outcome, running into approximately 4 hours in all, have been identified for each category.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide a refresher of ELC activities to the participants in order to ensure their preparedness for subsequent training that they shall be conducting with District Level Master Trainers. Commission's endeavor is to make the ELC project sustainable and to achieve its vision of establishing 1.5 million ELCs in 2 hundred thousand secondary and senior secondary schools, 27 thousand colleges and universities and the 1 million polling stations.

(With Inputs from PIB)