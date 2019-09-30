7 terrorists killed in Libya during airstrike by US

As many as seven terrorists were killed in Libya during an airstrike carried out by the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) on Sunday, the combatant command said in a statement released on Monday.

US AFRICOM conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southern Libya on September 29, 2019.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord.

"Our pursuit of ISIS-Libya and other terrorist networks degrades their ability to effectively conduct operations against the Libyan people," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, U.S. Africa Command director of operations.

"By disrupting the terrorists' planning, training, and activities, we also degrade their capacity to threaten U.S. and partner interests in the region."

The Command said it continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya and disrupt terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability.

The officials said according to the current assessment no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.