UN chief extends condolences to families of flood victims in India

More than 100 have reportedly died since Thursday. In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres said the rains had also caused  "displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding".

Updated: 01-10-2019 07:26 IST
 Mr. Guterres said the UN stood ready to work with the authorities "as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season." Image Credit: ANI

The UN chief said on Monday he was "saddened by the loss of life" across the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the past few days, due to heavy rains which sparked major flooding.

More than 100 have reportedly died since Thursday. In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres said the rains had also caused "displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding".

"He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of India and wishes those injured a speedy recovery", said the statement.

Mr. Guterres said the UN stood ready to work with the authorities "as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season."

COUNTRY : India
