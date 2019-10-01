Cabinet Secretary directs all assistance be provided to flood-hit areas in Bihar

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba, was held today to review the prevailing flood situation in the state of Bihar.

The State Government informed that due to extremely heavy rainfall in the State, alongwith high levels of water in the rivers, there has been flooding in 16 districts.

Extensive evacuation, rescue, and relief efforts have been undertaken by the State Government machinery, in which all assistance has been rendered by NDRF and other Central Agencies. Twenty teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the State of which six have been located in Patna, which has witnessed very heavy rains and waterlogging over the past three days.

Two helicopters of the Air Force are currently deployed in rescue and relief operations. Four heavy-duty pumps, made available by the Ministry of Coal are reaching Patna today, which would pump out about 3000 gallons per minute from waterlogged areas.

Essential supplies of food and drinking water are being supplied by the State Government and current efforts are towards the restoration of electricity in flood-affected areas.

While teams from Central Ministries have already carried out an assessment of damages in the State, a fresh visit would be made by them to take stock of the current situation.

IMD has stated that while there has been very heavy rainfall in the State over the past few days, the situation is improving now.

Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue, and relief operations and directed that all assistance, as sought by the state, be provided to meet the crisis.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, Coal and Water Resources, as well as those from NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Central Water Commission attended the meeting. Chief Secretary and other senior officers from the State Government participated in the meeting through Video Conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)