US airstrike targets Al-Shabab terrorist in Somalia, casualties reported

One Al-Shabab terrorist was killed during an airstrike carried out by the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) on Monday, the combatant command said in a statement released on Tuesday.

US AFRICOM conducted an airstrike targeting the Al-Shabaab terrorist near Qunyo Barrow, Somalia on September 30. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

"This strike demonstrates that U.S. and Somali forces will continue to take every opportunity to counter and degrade the capacity of al-Shabaab to plan and conduct attacks," said U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Karns, AFRICOM spokesman.

"Continued pressure on al-Shabaab impacts their ability to further export violence across Somalia and elsewhere."

The officials said according to the current assessment no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

The Command said it will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia from African Union Mission in Somalia to the FGS and its Member States.

The Command also clarified that one US service member was injured during the Al-Shabaab attack on Baledogle Military Airfield yesterday. Initial reports suggested there was no U.S. personnel injured. In addition, AFRICOM conducted one self-defense strike during the engagement, not two, as originally reported.

AFRICOM has conducted fifty-four (54) airstrikes in 2019 against ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab militants, fighting positions, infrastructure, and equipment.