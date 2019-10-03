Ministry committed to welfare of older persons, Thaawarchand Gehlot says

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment flagged off a "Walkthan" for older persons and senior citizens to mark the International Day of Older Persons at Commonwealth Games Village Stadium, near Akshardham Mandir here this morning. The Walkthan was organised by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in collaboration with the Confederation of Senior Citizens Association of Delhi. Smt. Neelam Sawhney, Secretary, M/o SJ&E, Shri J.R. Gupta, Chairperson of the Confederation and many dignitaries were present. Senior citizens in a large number from all parts of Delhi took part in the Walkthan. The event consisted of Police Band performance, Cultural and musical programs by Senior citizens and Yoga & fitness sessions with Police Band.

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot in his address said the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is committed to the overall welfare of older persons and senior citizens. His Ministry has initiated many new programs and schemes for the welfare of senior citizens. The Ministry felicitates senior citizens and older persons by conferring 'Vayoshreshtha Samman' every year on the eminent senior citizens and institutions in many categories in recognition of their services towards the cause of the elderly persons.

He said that in the year 2017 the Ministry has started "Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana" under which physical aids and assistive living devices viz. wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, support stick set care distributed to the older persons of below poverty line category. He said that so far 1 lakh 13 thousand Vayoshri camps had been organised where physical aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 68 crore has been provided to senior citizens. This scheme has been initiated in 250 districts of the country. He urged the people especially the young generation to accord due respect to older persons.

On the International Day of Older Persons, every year since 2005 the mass awareness event "Walkthan" is being organised by NISD. The event has a great value for awareness about the welfare of Senior Citizens and giving a life of dignity to elderly persons. Showcasing various positive physical activities were done like a RUN, slogan March, Yoga and fitness session. This mega event became colorful with the participation of various organizations from Delhi & NCR.

(With inputs from PIB)