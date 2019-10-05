Greece accuses Turkey of violating sovereign rights of Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Turkey is violating sovereign rights of Cyprus, Reuters reported on Saturday.

"Turkey's recent moves ..are a flagrant violation of Cyprus's sovereign rights," Mitsotakis told Pompeo, visiting Greece on the last leg of a trip to southern Europe. "The United States have a particular interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Cyprus is only asking for the self-evident, the implementation of international law," Mitsotakis said.