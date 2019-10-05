International Development News
Greece accuses Turkey of violating sovereign rights of Cyprus

Devdiscourse News Desk Athens
Updated: 05-10-2019 13:51 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Turkey is violating sovereign rights of Cyprus, Reuters reported on Saturday.

"Turkey's recent moves ..are a flagrant violation of Cyprus's sovereign rights," Mitsotakis told Pompeo, visiting Greece on the last leg of a trip to southern Europe. "The United States have a particular interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Cyprus is only asking for the self-evident, the implementation of international law," Mitsotakis said.

COUNTRY : Greece
