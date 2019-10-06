Over 50 Taliban terrorists killed in military operations in Afghanistan

Over 50 Taliban terrorists were killed in separate military operations in Afghanistan, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.

The statement said 25 Taliban terrorists were killed in a joint overnight clearance operation in Qala-e-Naw City of Badghis province. 15 other members of the outfit were also wounded in the operation carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and backed by Afghan Air Force (AAF) in the Baghak region.

Meanwhile, 25 Taliban terrorists were killed and eight others were wounded after the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) repelled a Taliban attack in the Parchaw region, Nad Ali district of Helmand.

The incident took place while a group of Taliban terrorists launched a coordinated offensive on security checkpoints but faced resistance. ANDSF seized several lights and heavy weapons from the scene.

The Ministry also said that yesterday, a key member of Taliban terrorists was killed and two others were wounded in a clash with Afghan National Police (ANP) in Gorgak village, Anar Dara district of Farah. ANP seized one vehicle used by the militants as well.

In the meantime, two Taliban terrorists were killed and three others were wounded following a clash with Afghan National Police (ANP) in the Abak Jangjai region, Pasaband district of Ghor.