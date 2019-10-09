International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Blasts hit Ras Al-Ain town as Turkey launches operation in northeast Syria

Devdiscourse News Desk Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:10 IST
Blasts hit Ras Al-Ain town as Turkey launches operation in northeast Syria

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several large blasts hit the northeast Syrian town of Ras Al-Ain on Wednesday, on the border across from the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar, a CNN Turk reporter said, adding that the sound of planes could be heard above.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) appealed to the United States and its allies on Wednesday for a "no-fly zone" to protect it from Turkish attacks in northeast Syria.

"The SDF showed good faith to the security mechanism agreement between the U.S. and Turkey. This left our people defenseless," it said.

As the blasts occurred, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet that Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies had launched its planned military operation in northeast Syria, adding that the offensive aimed to eliminate a "terror corridor" along the southern Turkish border.

Erdogan said the offensive, dubbed "Operation Peace Spring", would aim to eliminate threats from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the Islamic State militants and enable the return of Syrian refugees in Turkey after the formation of a "safe zone" in the area.

"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," Erdogan said on Twitter. "We will preserve Syria's territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists."

Meanwhile, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkish warplanes struck its region in the northeast, sparking "huge panic among people" on Wednesday.

"Turkish warplanes have started to carry out airstrikes on civilian areas," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said on Twitter. Syrian state media and a Kurdish official separately said bombing hit the town of Ras al-Ain in the northeast along the Turkish border.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019