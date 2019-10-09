One out of 3 Nobel Prize Winners in Chemistry is a Global Energy Prize Laureate

Akira Yoshino, one among the three scientists jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the year 2019, was awarded Global Energy Prize in 2013 by the Global Energy Association of Russia. Interestingly the Global Energy Prize 2013 was awarded to Yoshino for his contributions in the same technology - Lithium-ion technology - for which he has been selected for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

"It is an honour for us that back in 2013, the scientific achievements of the outstanding scientist were marked by the Global Energy Prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries precisely," said Alexander Ignatov, the Head of the Global Energy Association. The invention of Akira Yoshino solved one of the most pressing problems of modern electrical engineering. It led to the creation of compact and extremely lightweight power sources. Lithium-ion technology has rightfully taken leading positions in the battery industry and in many others. Today such batteries are widely used in portable electronics, electric vehicles, and in the aerospace industry.

The outstanding Japanese chemist made a small energy revolution with his invention of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. He began his research on rechargeable batteries in 1981. In two years, he fabricated a prototype of a rechargeable battery using lithium cobalt oxide. This marked the birth of the modern lithium-ion battery (LIB). In 1986, Mr. Yoshino commissioned the manufacture of a batch of LIB prototypes. Lithium-ion batteries had energy density about three times higher than aqueous secondary batteries such as conventional nickel-cadmium and nickel-hydrogen secondary batteries.

Interestingly enough, the Global Energy Prize 2019 was also awarded for energy storage technology. American professor Khalil Amine is the world record holder in the number of publications on the topic of rechargeable batteries. The Prize was awarded to him 'for outstanding contribution to the development of the efficient electrical energy storage technology'. His studies are related to the creation of new cathodes and anodes for lithium-ion batteries and participated in the development of new liquid-polymer electrolyte systems, lithium-oxygen, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries. Battery cells developed by Dr. Amine are used by many corporations, such as BASF, Envia, LG Chemical, Microvast, Samsung Chemical, TODA, and Umicore. Not so long ago, Dr. Amine developed a new superoxide battery system capable to yield up to five times more energy than lithium-ion batteries. This discovery gave impetus to a new round of research aimed at increasing the energy density of batteries and reducing costs, which should lead to an increase in the number of electric vehicles in the future.

(With inputs from Global Energy Association)