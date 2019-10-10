Watch: Explosion near Linz airport in Austria; 9 injured

An explosion occurred on Thursday at a garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria, according to local media reports. Austrian police say that at least 9 people have been injured in the incident. Three of them were seriously injured.
Thirteen fire brigades were rushed to the scene of the incident that occured shortly after 8 a.m. local time in Hörsching municipality. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion. There are no indications that the explosion at a waste disposal facility in Austria was caused by a terrorist attack, a police spokesman said.
Linz Airport is a primary international airport located near Linz, the third-largest city in Austria.
Visuals being shared on social media show huge plumes of smoke rising from the area.
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.