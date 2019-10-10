DARPG may visit J&K to discuss Initiatives for firming up road map ahead

The Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh desired an official delegation from Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions may visit Srinagar to discuss the Department's Initiatives for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for firming up the road map ahead. Accordingly, the DARPG delegation led by Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and comprising of Shri V. Shashank Shekhar, Joint Secretary and other senior officials from DARPG, Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare, National Centre for Good Governance and National Informatics Centre visited J&K on September 4-5, 2019.

Various issues identified by DARPG as part of initiatives for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were discussed which included digitisation of files, Implementation of e-office in the Secretariat to create a less paper Secretariat, collaboration between J&K Institute of Public Administration and National Centre for Good Governance, a State level seminar on e-gov., training programmes for officials and field functionaries, projects to be taken under State Collaboration Initiative programme of DARPG.

DARPG delegation held meetings with the Chief Secretary Jammu & Kashmir and senior officials including Secretaries of Personnel, Training, Information Technology, Planning, Health, and Education.

As a follow-up measure, a team led by Shri V. Shashank Shekhar, JS (DARPG) made a 2nd visit to J&K on 20th -21st September 2019. During the follow-up, visit decisions/discussions were held with J&K officers to implement the aforementioned J&K issues effectively. It was discussed that J&K Govt. has a robust Public Grievances redressal System. This could be integrated with the Central Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

During the 2nd visit, discussions were also held with various officials including Secretary Rural Development & Panchayati Raj regarding training for Self Help Groups (SHGs), with Secretary Art & Culture, Department of J&K regarding various projects which can be taken up to increase awareness within and outside J&K about its rich culture and heritage. Discussions were also held with Principal Secretary, IT regarding the digitization project.

The team also met Advisor to Governor, Shri Vijay Kumar and discussed various aspects including strengthening disaster relief measures.

DARPG is further following up on these matters in coordination with the Government of J&K.

