Romanian government collapses in parliamentary no-confidence vote

The Romanian government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila collapsed after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday, raising the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty due to a fragmented opposition.

"We have stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania," said Ludovic Orban, the leader of the opposition Liberal Party which spearheaded the no-confidence vote.

Official data showed 238 lawmakers voted to topple Dancila. The motion needed 233 votes to pass.

The opposition now has ten days to nominate a new premier who will need the approval of centrist President Klaus Iohannis before undergoing a parliamentary vote of confidence along with the new cabinet line-up.

The next parliamentary elections in Romania were due in late 2020. With the European Union state holding a presidential election in November, early polls cannot legally be triggered six months before.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's cabinet lost its majority in August after a coalition junior ally ALDE quit over policy disagreements, leaving her vulnerable to a censure motion. ALDE withdrew from the ruling alliance after its leader Calin Tariceanu lost a bid to become the sole pro-government candidate in a presidential election scheduled for November.

Moves to overhaul judicial legislation and oust chief prosecutors and judges have dominated the public agenda since the Social Democrats came to power in early 2017. EU and U.S. officials have strongly criticized the governing alliance for an overhaul of Romania's judiciary that they see as a threat to the rule of law, and for watering down anti-graft legislation. Expansionary fiscal and wage policies have increased the country's budget and current account deficits.