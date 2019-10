Missile strikes suspected in Iran tanker blast off Saudi as said by the company. The blasts sparked an oil spill and fire on board the heavily-damaged ship belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), it was reported.

The state-owned NIOC claims two separate explosions were likely caused by a rocket attack on Friday morning.

