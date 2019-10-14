Worth R14.2 million counterfeit goods confiscated by Gauteng police

A law enforcement operation has dealt a heavy blow to the sale of counterfeit goods in Gauteng.

Authorities recently removed fake merchandise including shoe-polish, razor blades, hair extensions and skin lightening creams off the streets.

The fake merchandise worth R14.2 million was confiscated by Gauteng police during an operation at the China Multiplex storage facilities in the Johannesburg CBD at the weekend.

"Follow-up operations saw police search more storage units where police confiscated a lot more goods that include the usual clothing and shoes of different sports and luxury brands," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.

While no suspects were arrested, investigations continue.

Police have also confiscated sanitary towels and running shoes of counterfeit brands with a combined estimated value of R12 million in a storage facility in Sandringham.

This follows an initial operation in Cleveland where police found a Toyota Quantum loaded with sanitary towels estimated at R5 million.

"With these consecutive multi-million rand confiscations, police believe the purposeful shift from focusing on illegal traders to focusing on manufacturing and distribution points, is yielding success. At this point, operations have led to the shutting down of a number of manufacturers and points of supply especially in the CBD," she said.

Provincial police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said operations like these will go a long way towards restoring law and order in the province.

"While we acknowledge that we are not yet where we would like to be, it is important to commend the joint operations by the integrated law enforcement agencies in partnership with brand holders that will ultimately see law and order restored," he said.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Saturday confiscated counterfeit goods valued at R1.3 million. The bust was made at the Rawsonville weighbridge, in the Boland.

According to media reports, the goods were stashed in a truck that was stopped and searched by authorities. A total of 800 pairs of sports shoes and 430 Springbok jerseys were confiscated.

In November last year, customs officials in the same area intercepted suspected counterfeit clothing and shoes valued at approximately R10 722 364.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)