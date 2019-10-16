New Bill introduced to strengthen counter-terrorism laws and keep Kiwis safe

Justice Minister Andrew Little has today introduced a new Bill to prevent terrorism and support the de-radicalization of New Zealanders returning from overseas.

The Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill gives the New Zealand Police the ability to apply to the High Court to impose control orders on New Zealanders who have engaged in terrorism-related activities overseas.

"This Bill is designed to strengthen our counter-terrorism laws, making New Zealanders safer," Andrew Little says.

"Control orders will only ever be imposed on a very small number of people. This Bill is about being prepared should any high-risk New Zealander return home pending any prosecution for their offending.

"Control orders are an effective way of managing risk if criminal prosecution is not possible, for example, due to insufficient evidence being available from current overseas conflict zones," says Andrew Little.

Conditions imposed by the High Court will be carefully tailored to the individual's personal circumstances, risks, and rehabilitative needs.

Conditions will be imposed to reduce the immediate risks to public safety, and to support the person's de-radicalization and reintegration into New Zealand society.

"The Bill is a proportionate response to managing risk and is designed to prevent terrorism and support de-radicalization in a way that is consistent with New Zealand's human rights laws.

"The more serious the risk, the more restrictive the conditions are likely to be," says Andrew Little.

The Bill has been developed in response to the situation in Syria but will apply to any situation in which a New Zealander directly engaged in terrorism overseas or facilitated or supported others to do so.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)