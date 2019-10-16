International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Syrian army takes control of military bases left by US forces - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Damascus
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:40 IST
Syrian army takes control of military bases left by US forces - report

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian army has taken control of military bases in Northeast Syria left behind by US forces, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing Russian State TV. Conflict in northeastern Syria has risen dramatically ever since the US pulled out forces.

Turkey has stepped up operations and President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed US calls for a ceasefire in northeast Syria despite Russia ratcheting up international pressure on Ankara over its "unacceptable" week-long military operation against Kurdish-led forces.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019