Syrian army takes control of military bases left by US forces - report

The Syrian army has taken control of military bases in Northeast Syria left behind by US forces, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing Russian State TV. Conflict in northeastern Syria has risen dramatically ever since the US pulled out forces.

Turkey has stepped up operations and President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed US calls for a ceasefire in northeast Syria despite Russia ratcheting up international pressure on Ankara over its "unacceptable" week-long military operation against Kurdish-led forces.