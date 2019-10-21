International Development News
Iraqi govt orders internet shutdown on October 25 - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Baghdad
Updated: 21-10-2019 16:23 IST
The Iraqi government has reportedly ordered telecom operators to suspend internet services on October 25, according to Rudaw. Nationwide protests against corruption are also planned on the same day in the country.

Dozens of people have died in Iraq due to the violent protests that started due to public rage over chronic shortages of jobs, electricity and clean water. Iraqis blame politicians and officials for systemic corruption that has prevented Iraq from recovering after years of sectarian violence and devastating war to defeat Islamic State.

COUNTRY : Iraq
