Burkina Faso: 9 killed in attack in northern region - report

Nine people have been killed in a "new attack" in northern Burkina Faso, AFP reported on Monday citing a security official.

An Islamist insurgency by groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda has crossed into Burkina Faso this year from neighboring Mali, igniting ethnic and religious tensions, especially in northern regions. The attacks have shattered a relative calm in Burkina which, until this year, had largely been spared the kind of violence which has made large areas of the Sahel ungovernable, especially Mali.

Further details are awaited.