Dr. Tshepo Motsepe to deliver keynote address UNICEF Council dinner

Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, First Lady of South Africa, will deliver the keynote address at the Unicef International Council gala dinner in Cape Town on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

The event will take place at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art.

The International Council is a global network of philanthropists who have a deep commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children around the world. The Council aims to advance the rights of every child through its combined investment, influence, and expertise.

The Council meets annually to interact with and learn from each other and guide the Council's strategic objectives.

The gala dinner will showcase the work of UNICEF and the International Council in South Africa and beyond.

Dr. Motsepe is Chairperson of African Self Help Trust (ASHA), a non-profit organization that provides early childhood development support programs for home-based crèches in disadvantaged communities.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)