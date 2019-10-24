G Kishan Reddy appreciates role of ITBP personnel in fighting insurgency

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy presided over the 58th Raising Day of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and took the salute of the Raising Day Parade. Also present was Shri S. S. Deswal, DG ITBP.

The Parade comprised all Frontier Contingents of the Force including women, Commando, Skiing, mountaineering, and paratroopers' contingents beside the dog squad & mounted columns. The parade showcased different aspects of the Force, including recently inducted machines and equipment, snow scooters, all-terrain vehicles, different high-end SUVs, Pol Net and various communication and surveillance equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Shri G Kishan Reddy noted the diverse roles of ITBP in the current internal security context. He said that the force's contribution includes a wide range of tasks, from securing Indian embassies and consulates in foreign nations to providing security for Amarnath and Mansarovar Yatras, as well as operations in left-wing extremism areas and relief and rescue during disasters. Shri Reddy hailed the raising of ITBP's first all-women mountaineering team and said that this was a major step forward for women's empowerment.

He also appreciated the role of ITBP personnel in fighting the insurgency in Punjab and in Red Corridor areas of the country. He praised the force's initiatives to win the hearts and minds of locals and their contribution towards development works being undertaken in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

The Minister also said that ITBP having trained as a Guerilla war force and due to their great professionalism has also been deployed for protecting the Indian embassies abroad. ITBP has also raised two NDRF Battalions for rescue work in the Himalayan range.

Shri Reddy added that the Government was committed to enhancing the role of ITBP in the future and detailed the various steps being taken by the Government of force modernization. He noted that the capabilities of the force were being enhanced through initiatives such as imparting the training of Mandarin to 200 officers and jawans and the construction of ITBP priority roads at a rapid pace. Shri Reddy said that 45 new roads had been sanctioned as ITBP priority roads at the cost of 20,000 crore rupees. He also noted the establishment of 23 new Border Outposts (BOPs) of ITBP since 2014.

During the investiture ceremony MoS, Shri Reddy presented the six Gallantry, six Police Medal of Distinguished Service and 23 Police Medals for Meritorious Service to the ITBP Personnel.

Ending his address, Shri Reddy said that the nation would forever be proud of and indebted to the sacrifice and valor of ITBP.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was raised on 24 October 1962 in the wake of Chinese aggression on the Indo-China border.

Every year, this day is celebrated as the raising/ foundation day of the force to commemorate the valor and achievements of the ITBP and to boost the morale of the force personnel. The ITBP was initially raised for reorganizing the frontier intelligence, preventing illegal intrusion & smuggling and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border as a guerilla force. Consequent upon the expansion of the Force, the ITBP was also entrusted with the additional tasks from time to time in addition to border security duty, counter-insurgency duty, and internal security duties.

