International Development News
Development News Edition

Railway passengers can avail of One Touch ATVM service at 42 stations

This new machine will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and allow the passenger to avoid standing in long queues.

Railway passengers can avail of One Touch ATVM service at 42 stations
The new machine is loaded with the user-friendly and uncomplicated procedure which will greatly ease the load on the ticketing system of the Mumbai Suburban Network. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Indian Railways has launched 'one-touch ATVM' at 42 suburban stations of Central Railway to render fast ticketing to millions of commuters over the Mumbai Suburban Network. Railway passengers can avail of the service of this new machine from today onwards at 42 suburban stations. This new machine will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and allow the passenger to avoid standing in long queues.

The new machine is loaded with the user-friendly and uncomplicated procedure which will greatly ease the load on the ticketing system of the Mumbai Suburban Network. A total of 92 ATVMs has been installed at 42 suburban stations.

The salient features of one-touch ATVM are that a passenger can obtain a ticket in just two steps instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM. One-touch ATVM will show one screen display for selecting single/return journey tickets. The passenger can select the desired station in the distance slab, just press tab "up to station" either for journey tickets or return journey tickets. The passenger can get a platform ticket also with a single touch.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

'Chaos map' charts global deaths from water, food and fuel disruption

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Oct 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the planet warms, deadly conflicts over water, food and fuel shortages and price hikes for those essentials are expected to start increasing dramatically, including in re...

Wildfire roars through California wine country

A fast-moving wildfire roared through California wine country early Thursday, as authorities warned of the imminent danger of more fires across much of the Golden State. The Kincade fire in Sonoma County kicked up Wednesday night, quickly ...

Digvijaya Singh urges Oppn parties to demand EC provide printed ballot papers from EVMs

On Thursday as results of Maharashtra and Haryana trickled in, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reiterated his doubts over the current use of electronic voting machines EVMs in the polls. All those political parties opposed to EVM sho...

Odd-even scheme: Experts say exempting two-wheelers 'election propaganda', will reduce impact

Days before the odd-even road rationing scheme returns to Delhi, environmental experts on Thursday dubbed the AAP governments decision to exempt two-wheelers under the plan as election propaganda and said this would reduce its impact. The o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019