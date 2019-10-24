Railway passengers can avail of One Touch ATVM service at 42 stations

Indian Railways has launched 'one-touch ATVM' at 42 suburban stations of Central Railway to render fast ticketing to millions of commuters over the Mumbai Suburban Network. Railway passengers can avail of the service of this new machine from today onwards at 42 suburban stations. This new machine will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and allow the passenger to avoid standing in long queues.

The new machine is loaded with the user-friendly and uncomplicated procedure which will greatly ease the load on the ticketing system of the Mumbai Suburban Network. A total of 92 ATVMs has been installed at 42 suburban stations.

The salient features of one-touch ATVM are that a passenger can obtain a ticket in just two steps instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM. One-touch ATVM will show one screen display for selecting single/return journey tickets. The passenger can select the desired station in the distance slab, just press tab "up to station" either for journey tickets or return journey tickets. The passenger can get a platform ticket also with a single touch.

(With Inputs from PIB)