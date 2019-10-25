NSD AIR releases 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' to remembering Gandhiji

Nation celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi & News Services Division (NSD) of All India Radio continues to remind people of the lofty ideals and basic values of humanity by the Father of the Nation.

NSD AIR celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. To mark this occasion, Principal Director General of NSD, Ms. Ira Joshi released the 8th edition of the in-house magazine 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati'. It is dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma and his thoughts of Sewa (social service), samarpan (personal sacrifice), swadeshi (indigenous), swavalamban (self-sufficiency), sahyog( cooperation), and swachhata (cleanliness). She underlined the need to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and its universal appeal in the present day.

A "Gandhi quiz" on the life and times of Bapu was conducted, which saw enthusiastic participation from the members of the NSD Head Quarters in New Delhi.

An exhibition of photographs of Gandhiji was also organized at the New Broadcasting House premises by the Bureau of Outreach Communication, BOC to mark the event. It generated quite a few eyeballs as a selfie point.

The 8th edition of 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' has articles and poems by NSD's regional news units from all over the country including from northeastern regions to as far as Port Blair, known for sacrifices of Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters. All these efforts are directed at supplementing the growth and spread of Hindi.

Brijendra Rehi noted Documentary maker and Journalist who participated in the event recalled how the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi completely changed his aggressive behavior and brought a concrete change in his attitude. He stressed that Gandhiji lives in everyone and one has to wake him up.

This edition becomes special as it reflects upon how Gandhi made Swachchata his mission. Another attraction is the story on Gandhi District which was recently in the news during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Houston, USA last month. It has articles from Prasar Bharati Special Correspondents posted in Dubai, Kathmandu, and Sri Lanka on Gandhian thoughts, their relevance, and popularity in foreign countries and also on India's bilateral relations. Through this edition dedicated to the values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' strives to spread the essence of humanism to the masses.

'Akashvani Samachar Bharati', a registered magazine with Registrar of NewsPapers of India was first published in 2006. It is composed totally in-house. Earlier editions used to include the articles, stories, and poems awarded during 'Hindi Pakhwada' celebrations. Now, it has got pan India flavors representing the diversity of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)