International Development News
Development News Edition

Southern Africa needs to build resilience of economies

Mr. Shiri said given the reality of ever-worsening weather and climate-related disasters in the region, the action was needed to ensure citizens and infrastructure were protected from climate change-induced impacts.

Southern Africa needs to build resilience of economies
Mr. Shiri said Africa’s economies, ecosystems and societies are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and variability, but have the least capacity to cope and adapt to climate impacts. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Southern Africa needs to act now and build capacity within member States to urgently build the resilience of economies in the region, infrastructures, ecosystems, and communities so they can withstand impacts of climate change.

This was said Thursday by Zimbabwe's Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Perrance Shiri, in remarks to a three-day planning workshop for climate resilient investment in reconstruction and development in cyclone-affected regions of Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Mr. Shiri said given the reality of ever-worsening weather and climate-related disasters in the region, the action was needed to ensure citizens and infrastructure were protected from climate change-induced impacts.

Between 2018 and 2019, devastating floods, including Cyclone Idai, affected the whole sub-region from Angola to Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, and Malawi. Cyclones Idai and Kenneth left the three countries with devastating impacts. In Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, more than 1 000 people lost their lives, whilst hundreds of thousands remained in need of aid, following the devastating battering by Cyclone Idai.

Mr. Shiri said Africa's economies, ecosystems and societies are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and variability, but have the least capacity to cope and adapt to climate impacts.

"We need to now urgently build the resilience of our economies, our infrastructures, our ecosystems, and our communities to withstand the impacts of climate change," the Minister said.

"Resilience building requires that we develop capacities to mainstream weather and climate information into development planning and practice, that we retrofit our infrastructure and settlements to the new climate reality, and that we mobilize the necessary resources to minimize the impact of climate change of our economic and social development."

Mr. Shiri continued: "The time is now for capacity building, for experience sharing, for raising awareness, for taking this sour reality into account when planning for our development program. If not, in our own eyes, decades of sustainable development gains can be wiped out overnight.

Yesterday is history, let's take today and build strong and resilient futures."

He commended the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and its partners for organizing the workshop, allowing the three affected countries to discuss, share experiences and best practices in effective preparedness and management of recurrent climate-induced disasters such as the cyclone IDAI.

The workshop is deliberating options for "Building Back Better", paying special attention to the need to improve resilience through improved weather and climate forecasting; integration of climate information into infrastructure, ecosystems and settlement plans; capacity building for the use of Socio-Economic Benefits (SEB) models for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and innovative financing for reconstruction and climate-sensitive infrastructure planning.

Mr. Shiri said he was pleased to note that the workshop would begin a process that 'will accelerate our deployment and use of climate information and services in post-cyclone reconstruction for the affected communities of all the three countries, but also develop partnerships for sharing knowledge and experiences on how best to mainstream climate information in order to build the resilience of not only the three countries affected by the cyclones, but the whole of the SADC region'.

Over 100 people are attending the workshop, including representatives from the three countries, other SADC countries, the SADC Climate Services Centre, Regional Economic Communities, regional and international partners, including the UN family.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Plea for entry of women into mosques, SC asks Centre to reply by Nov 5

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response by November 5 on a plea seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country and claiming that such restriction was unconstitutional and violative of fundamental rights to life,...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while...

French MPs okay budget for medical marijuana experiments

Lawmakers in France, one of few European countries to still ban medical cannabis use, approved the budget Friday for two years of patient experiments that advocates hope will pave the way for a change in the law. The National Assembly voted...

Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday issued the yellow alert for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts. Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019