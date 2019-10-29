International Development News
Development News Edition

UN rights experts call to protect Egyptian rights to freedom of speech

In response to a wave of peaceful protests across the country on 20 and 21 September which called for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s resignation, and an end to government corruption, authorities have reportedly used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas, and arrested at least 3,000 people including bystanders, academics, and lawyers in the upheaval.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 07:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 07:26 IST
UN rights experts call to protect Egyptian rights to freedom of speech
The experts said “We express our concerns at the heavy-handed response by Egyptian security forces against the protesters and others... We recall that the primary duty of law enforcement is to protect peaceful assemblies”, adding that use of force is not permitted unless strictly necessary, and lethal force, should be a measure of last resort. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

A group of UN rights experts has called on Egypt to protect people's rights to freedom of speech, following a surge of arrests targeting demonstrators, rights defenders and journalists, and reported use of violent crackdowns by authorities.

In response to a wave of peaceful protests across the country on 20 and 21 September which called for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's resignation, and an end to government corruption, authorities have reportedly used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas, and arrested at least 3,000 people including bystanders, academics, and lawyers in the upheaval.

The experts said "We express our concerns at the heavy-handed response by Egyptian security forces against the protesters and others... We recall that the primary duty of law enforcement is to protect peaceful assemblies", adding that use of force is not permitted unless strictly necessary, and lethal force, should be a measure of last resort.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubiskys two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel,...

Wellington-based JRNY carving out a niche in InsurTech market

The wellington-based company, JRNY, is carving out a niche in the Insurance Technology InsurTech market.In the last month alone JRNY has racked up a number of accolades, including being named One to Watch by Deloitte at the Fast 50 Rising S...

UPDATE 2-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

California regulators said on Monday they will open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks....

Direct flights to Los Angeles to turbocharge NZ tourism industry

Christchurch Airport predicts just announced direct flights between Christchurch and Los Angeles will turbocharge tourism value to New Zealand.American Airlines, in association with Qantas, will operate the new service three times a week fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019