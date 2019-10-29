International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:12 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed
Image Credit: PxHere

European shares fell for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday as weak earnings dampened optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress and ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4% at 0920 GMT after scaling a 21-month high in the previous session, tracking gains on Wall Street, where the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high. "Investors seem to be taking some money off the table gave how strong markets have been," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets. "We tend to see a pullback from time and time and this is exactly that."

The Helsinki index underperformed the broader market as Finnish paper firm Stora Enso's slumped 9% as its quarterly profit dropped and it warned of global political uncertainties. Peers Mondi and Smurfit Kappa also fell following the results.

The oil and gas sector fell 0.5%, dragged down by British energy firm BP, which reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production. Also weighing on the sector was British oilfield services firm Hunting, down 3.5%, after the company said it sees annual core profit at the lower end of market expectations as it grapples with a slowdown in the U.S. onshore drilling market.

Financials were pulled lower by a 2.4% drop in Deutsche Boerse after the German exchange operator missed its third-quarter profit forecasts. Expectations were low going into the European corporate earnings season, but after its three busiest weeks the overall picture has been slightly better than expected with companies pulling off modest beats.

Banks were dragged lower by shares of Swedbank, which fell nearly 4% after Estonia's financial regulator said it decided to open a misdemeanor case with regard to the Estonian subsidiary of the Swedish lender. Among positive movers, shares of German healthcare group Fresenius gained 5% to top the STOXX index after beating revenue expectations on strong sales in emerging markets and growth in its dialysis unit.

FED WATCH The catalyst for markets this week is expected to be the Fed meet where officials are expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year, but focus will squarely be on further clues from the central bank on the policy path ahead.

"Markets are 90% pricing in a cut," said CMC's Madden. "I don't think they'll be leaving the door open for another cut in 2019 or early 2020 because that could just be setting that every time the markets fear a recession, a rate cut is warranted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, (PTI):

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, PTICopra Office Rs.10,280-Dilpas Rs.10,300-Rajapur Rs.13,100-Balls Rs.11,000-Coconut Oil Rs.16,800-Oil Cake Expeller Rs.2,200-PTI VKBAPR APR...

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

Baghdad, Oct 29 AP Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes opened fire at protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest...

UPDATE 1-European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed

European shares fell for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday as weak earnings dampened optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress and ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.The pan...

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli

Melbourne, Oct 29 AP An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne. Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019