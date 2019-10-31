International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraqi society needs to unite against perils of division: UN mission head

More than 220 have reportedly been killed across Iraq since the first anti-government protests began at the start of October.

  • UN
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 05:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 05:49 IST
Iraqi society needs to unite against perils of division: UN mission head
Experts said that during the earlier week of protest from 1-9 October, security personnel had used live fire, rubber bullets and armored vehicles, coupled with the “indiscriminate use” of tear gas, water cannon and stun grenades. Image Credit: ANI

The UN's most senior official in Iraq, visited protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday, calling for "national dialogue to identify prompt, meaningful responses to break the vicious cycle of violence" which has roiled the country during the past five days.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said she had gone to Tahrir Square to engage with the people, and listen to their concerns, as part of the UN's continuous efforts to promote dialogue with the Government, as news reports suggest that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, is facing growing calls to resign.

More than 220 have reportedly been killed across Iraq since the first anti-government protests began at the start of October. Some protesters have ignored a curfew, and are demanding better public services, more job opportunities and an end to alleged large-scale corruption.

In a statement released by the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq, UNAMI, Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert, said that the whole of Iraqi society needed to "unite against the perils of division and inaction. Standing together, Iraqis can find the common ground needed to shape a better future for all".

She also told protesters that "no government could comprehensively tackle the legacy of the past, and the present challenges, in just one year in office."

On Tuesday, she released a forceful statement condemning all violence saying that it was "never the answer, the protection of life is the overriding imperative." She condemned the alarming reports that live fire had been used against demonstrators in the Shia stronghold of Kerbala, causing a "high number of casualties". News reports say that up to 18 had died, with hundreds injured, but officials have denied there were any fatalities.

Brutal and 'heart-breaking' use of force against demonstrators

In a press release from a group of independent UN human rights experts released on Tuesday, they called on the Government and security forces to "prevent and cease violence immediately" against protesters, and ensure that those responsible for the "unlawful use of force are investigated and prosecuted."

Experts said that during the earlier week of protest from 1-9 October, security personnel had used live fire, rubber bullets and armored vehicles, coupled with the "indiscriminate use" of tear gas, water cannon and stun grenades.

Since 25 October, Iraqi security forces, particularly in Baghdad, appear to have shown more restraint than in the earlier demonstrations, however, reports continue of excessive use of less-lethal means, causing injuries and some deaths, said the experts.

The situation in some southern governorates, in which armed individuals have used live fire against demonstrators while protecting political offices requires urgent attention, they added.

"We express our utter dismay at the use of excessive force and violence by Iraqi security forces and other armed elements against demonstrators," said the experts. "It is incomprehensible - and heart-breaking - that such a brutal response can be leveled against Iraqis simply wanting to express their rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly."

"The Iraqi State has a duty to protect those exercising their right to peaceful assembly, including from violent non-state actors", they concluded.

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China Oct factory activity shrinks for sixth month - official PMI

Factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October, official data showed on Thursday, pointing to further pressure on its manufacturers as they grapple with the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years.The official P...

UPDATE 1-Second minister resigns from Japan PM's cabinet over alleged scandal

Japans justice minister stepped down on Thursday - the second resignation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abes newly formed cabinet in less than a week - after a media report that his office gave out gifts such as potatoes and corn to constituen...

Rugby-Burgess charged with 'intimidation' on day of retirement - report

Dual code international Sam Burgess was charged with intimidation by police in Australia on the same day he announced his retirement from the National Rugby League NRL, local media reported on Thursday. Burgess, 30, was involved in a domest...

Pacers' Turner exits with ankle injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner exited Wednesdays road game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter. The Pacers initially said Turner was questionable to return before ruling him out for the game in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019