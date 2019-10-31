President Ramaphosa to brief on interventions to fight against GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the nation on government interventions on a number of critical issues of national concern when he responds to questions posed by Members of Parliament in the National Assembly this afternoon.

The President's responses will deal with, among others, the fight to end the scourge of gender-based violence, an update on the implementation of the Economic Stimulus and Recovery Plan and progress on government's program to accelerate land reform.

Questions for an oral reply to the President are scheduled at least once a quarter during session time within Parliament's annual programme.

Up to six questions about matters of national or international importance may be asked during the three-hour session.

During the session, the President responds to the main questions and associated supplementary questions.

Holding regular question and answer sessions is one of the ways in which Parliament exercises its oversight role over the work of the Executive and holds it to account.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)